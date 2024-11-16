Left Menu

Historic Takeoff: Port Blair's First International Flight

AirAsia inaugurated the first international flight service from Veer Savarkar Airport, Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur. The historic flight carried 120 passengers from Kuala Lumpur and departed with 150 passengers. The service is expected to boost tourism in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia.

Updated: 16-11-2024 13:08 IST
In a landmark development for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, AirAsia inaugurated its first international flight service from Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair on Saturday. The inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur touched down at 10:20 am carrying 120 passengers, primarily tourists from Malaysia and Japan.

Following a brief 30-minute turnaround, the aircraft departed with 150 passengers bound for Kuala Lumpur. This service marks a significant milestone as AirAsia becomes the first carrier to offer international flights from Port Blair, with plans to operate thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

AirAsia expects a surge in tourist arrivals from Southeast Asia. The launch has been lauded by local stakeholders, including the Airports Authority of India, for enhancing connectivity. Officials have expressed optimism that more airlines will soon establish international routes from the region, promising full support from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

