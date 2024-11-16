Historic Takeoff: Port Blair's First International Flight

In a landmark development for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, AirAsia inaugurated its first international flight service from Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair on Saturday. The inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur touched down at 10:20 am carrying 120 passengers, primarily tourists from Malaysia and Japan.

Following a brief 30-minute turnaround, the aircraft departed with 150 passengers bound for Kuala Lumpur. This service marks a significant milestone as AirAsia becomes the first carrier to offer international flights from Port Blair, with plans to operate thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

AirAsia expects a surge in tourist arrivals from Southeast Asia. The launch has been lauded by local stakeholders, including the Airports Authority of India, for enhancing connectivity. Officials have expressed optimism that more airlines will soon establish international routes from the region, promising full support from local authorities.

