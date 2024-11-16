Unmasking Job Market Deceptions: Inside the Scams

A recently published report by Genius Consultants has thrown light on the escalating issue of job frauds affecting various sectors. According to the findings, over 75% of individuals surveyed blame candidates for not conducting proper checks on company credentials before disclosing personal details or making payments.

Despite some belief in governmental efforts to combat these frauds, a sizable 55% of respondents argue that existing measures remain insufficient, lacking the necessary rigor. The study identifies the IT industry as particularly vulnerable due to its online-centric recruitment model, alongside retail, e-commerce, and finance sectors.

The report further underscores the role of burgeoning online job portals in aggravating the problem, with more than half the participants asserting these platforms have inadvertently facilitated job scams, thus posing serious challenges to job seekers and recruiters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)