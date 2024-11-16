Left Menu

Unmasking Job Market Deceptions: Inside the Scams

A report by Genius Consultants reveals the increasing prevalence of job frauds, with candidates partially at fault for not verifying employer credentials. The study also highlights inadequate regulatory measures and identifies the IT sector as most susceptible. Online recruitment platforms have further exacerbated the issue, making job frauds more frequent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recently published report by Genius Consultants has thrown light on the escalating issue of job frauds affecting various sectors. According to the findings, over 75% of individuals surveyed blame candidates for not conducting proper checks on company credentials before disclosing personal details or making payments.

Despite some belief in governmental efforts to combat these frauds, a sizable 55% of respondents argue that existing measures remain insufficient, lacking the necessary rigor. The study identifies the IT industry as particularly vulnerable due to its online-centric recruitment model, alongside retail, e-commerce, and finance sectors.

The report further underscores the role of burgeoning online job portals in aggravating the problem, with more than half the participants asserting these platforms have inadvertently facilitated job scams, thus posing serious challenges to job seekers and recruiters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

