Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Jagjitpur

A tragic accident occurred near Jagjitpur village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road as a bike-driven cart collided with a private bus. Three family members died instantly, and two suffered critical injuries. The accident is attributed to poor visibility due to smog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:35 IST
A devastating road accident near Jagjitpur village claimed three lives on Saturday. The tragedy unfolded on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road when a bike-driven cart carrying a family collided with a private bus, according to police reports.

Authorities suspect that poor visibility caused by dense smog contributed significantly to the fatal crash. The victims included Garib Dass, his mother Phoollwati, and his young son Manpreet Singh, who all died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Dass' wife Rajni and daughter Gurpreet Kaur sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous road conditions exacerbated by environmental factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

