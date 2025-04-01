Tragic Collision: Family's Fatal Encounter with Dumper Truck in Murshidabad

A tragic accident in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, claimed the lives of four family members, including a two-year-old boy. The incident transpired on Tuesday when a dumper truck collided with their two-wheeler in the Samsherganj area.

The victims were commuting from Dak Bungalow More to Farakka when the truck struck them from behind, leading to their immediate deaths. The police confirmed the deceased as Ezaz Sheikh, Tauhik Sheikh, Zahul Sheikh, and young Asif Sheikh, all from Mahadebnagar village.

In reaction, a furious mob blocked the roadway for over an hour, causing damage to the truck and other vehicles until police intervention restored order. The driver of the dumper truck has since been detained.

