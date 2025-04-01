Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family's Fatal Encounter with Dumper Truck in Murshidabad

Four family members, including a toddler, died when a dumper truck collided with their two-wheeler in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Following the tragic accident, an angry crowd blocked the road, damaging several vehicles. The identified victims were residents of Mahadebnagar village, and the truck driver was arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:40 IST
A tragic accident in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, claimed the lives of four family members, including a two-year-old boy. The incident transpired on Tuesday when a dumper truck collided with their two-wheeler in the Samsherganj area.

The victims were commuting from Dak Bungalow More to Farakka when the truck struck them from behind, leading to their immediate deaths. The police confirmed the deceased as Ezaz Sheikh, Tauhik Sheikh, Zahul Sheikh, and young Asif Sheikh, all from Mahadebnagar village.

In reaction, a furious mob blocked the roadway for over an hour, causing damage to the truck and other vehicles until police intervention restored order. The driver of the dumper truck has since been detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

