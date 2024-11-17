Odisha Woos Singapore Investors for Strategic Industrial Collaborations
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's delegation to Singapore aims to attract investment in Odisha. Key meetings with industry leaders explored opportunities in bio-fertilizers, steel, ferro-chrome, renewable energy, semiconductors, and electronics. Odisha government assures support, promoting state's industrial development and employment growth.
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has embarked on an ambitious mission to attract investments to the state, with a focus on industrial growth and employment opportunities. His visit to Singapore underscores Odisha's commitment to creating a robust investment climate.
During his visit, Majhi engaged with industry leaders like Ravin Jhunjhunwala, chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd, persuading them to consider setting up operations in Odisha, particularly in the bio-fertilizer sector. Discussions also included expansion plans with Vivek Agarwal of Visa Group Ltd.
The delegation explored collaborations with Wong Kim Yin of Sembcorp Industries and other leaders in the fields of renewable energy, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. Majhi emphasized Odisha's strategic push towards developing a vibrant electronics ecosystem.
