Left Menu

Odisha Woos Singapore Investors for Strategic Industrial Collaborations

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's delegation to Singapore aims to attract investment in Odisha. Key meetings with industry leaders explored opportunities in bio-fertilizers, steel, ferro-chrome, renewable energy, semiconductors, and electronics. Odisha government assures support, promoting state's industrial development and employment growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:24 IST
Odisha Woos Singapore Investors for Strategic Industrial Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has embarked on an ambitious mission to attract investments to the state, with a focus on industrial growth and employment opportunities. His visit to Singapore underscores Odisha's commitment to creating a robust investment climate.

During his visit, Majhi engaged with industry leaders like Ravin Jhunjhunwala, chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd, persuading them to consider setting up operations in Odisha, particularly in the bio-fertilizer sector. Discussions also included expansion plans with Vivek Agarwal of Visa Group Ltd.

The delegation explored collaborations with Wong Kim Yin of Sembcorp Industries and other leaders in the fields of renewable energy, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. Majhi emphasized Odisha's strategic push towards developing a vibrant electronics ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024