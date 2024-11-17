Left Menu

Progress Continues: India Advances in Global Free Trade Talks

India is steadily advancing its free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries like the UK, EU, Australia, and Peru, despite misconceptions of halts. A meeting between Indian and EU officials is set to review ongoing talks. India aims to set uniform procedures for future FTA negotiations.

Updated: 17-11-2024 17:18 IST
  • India

India is forging ahead with its proposed free trade agreements with key global partners, including the UK and the European Union, despite rumors to the contrary. A senior government official confirmed that all FTA negotiations are on track and not on hold.

In an effort to dispel misconceptions, the official stated, 'All our FTAs, whether it is with the EU or UK, all are progressing as per the schedule.' The coming weeks will see a bilateral meeting between India's commerce secretary and the EU's Director-General to assess progress on a proposed agreement.

Negotiations are also underway with Australia, Peru, Sri Lanka, and Oman. As India continues to implement FTAs with nations such as Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the UAE, a standard operating procedure for future FTA negotiations is expected by year's end.

