Platinum Industries Ltd. Surpasses Revenue Milestone Amid Strategic Expansion

Platinum Industries Ltd., India's third-largest PVC stabiliser producer, reported a significant revenue milestone with over INR 2 billion in the first half of FY25. The company's expansion into Egypt and strategic moves under Chairman Krishna Rana highlight its robust growth and commitment to sustainability and global market penetration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:27 IST
Platinum Industries Ltd., a major player in India's PVC stabiliser market, has announced an impressive financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company reported consolidated revenues surpassing INR 2 billion, underscoring its resilience and strategic growth.

The company's EBITDA and profit margins faced challenges due to a product mix shift and increased operating expenses. Nonetheless, Platinum Industries demonstrated a solid increase in profitability, with notable year-on-year growth in profit before tax and profit after tax.

Under the leadership of Chairman Krishna Rana, Platinum is focusing on expanding its capacity with new facilities in Egypt and Palghar, aiming to meet rising global demand for sustainable stabilisers. The firm's commitment to eco-friendly solutions positions it well for future market opportunities, backed by strong financial health and strategic planning.

