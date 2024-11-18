Platinum Industries Ltd. Surpasses Revenue Milestone Amid Strategic Expansion
Platinum Industries Ltd., India's third-largest PVC stabiliser producer, reported a significant revenue milestone with over INR 2 billion in the first half of FY25. The company's expansion into Egypt and strategic moves under Chairman Krishna Rana highlight its robust growth and commitment to sustainability and global market penetration.
- Country:
- India
Platinum Industries Ltd., a major player in India's PVC stabiliser market, has announced an impressive financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company reported consolidated revenues surpassing INR 2 billion, underscoring its resilience and strategic growth.
The company's EBITDA and profit margins faced challenges due to a product mix shift and increased operating expenses. Nonetheless, Platinum Industries demonstrated a solid increase in profitability, with notable year-on-year growth in profit before tax and profit after tax.
Under the leadership of Chairman Krishna Rana, Platinum is focusing on expanding its capacity with new facilities in Egypt and Palghar, aiming to meet rising global demand for sustainable stabilisers. The firm's commitment to eco-friendly solutions positions it well for future market opportunities, backed by strong financial health and strategic planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Invests $50M in New High-Capacity Bottling Line in Namibia to Boost Production and Sustainability
ADB Approves €89.47M Loan to Enhance Armenia’s Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Market Development
Echoes of Earth: A Symphony of Sustainability at Bengaluru Airport
Gauranga Das: The Monk for Action Revolutionizing Sustainability and Spirituality
IoBM Unveils Revolutionary EV Model Boosting Security and Sustainability