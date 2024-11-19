India and UK Forge New Paths: Diplomatic and Economic Ties Strengthened

In a landmark move, India will establish two new consulates in Belfast and Manchester, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit, focused on resuming talks for a free trade agreement between India and the UK. This comes as Starmer looks to alleviate concerns about his government's approach to the trade pact.

Additionally, India pressed for the extradition of business fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, emphasizing the importance of addressing economic offenders residing in the UK. The leaders hope the discussions pave the way for strengthened economic and cultural ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)