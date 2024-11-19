India and UK Forge New Paths: Diplomatic and Economic Ties Strengthened
India is set to open new consulates in Belfast and Manchester, announced Prime Minister Modi during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks focused on a prospective India-UK free trade agreement and the extradition of Indian economic offenders. Discussions also covered technology, green energy, and cultural links.
In a landmark move, India will establish two new consulates in Belfast and Manchester, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit, focused on resuming talks for a free trade agreement between India and the UK. This comes as Starmer looks to alleviate concerns about his government's approach to the trade pact.
Additionally, India pressed for the extradition of business fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, emphasizing the importance of addressing economic offenders residing in the UK. The leaders hope the discussions pave the way for strengthened economic and cultural ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism, Naxalism from country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mumbai poll rally.
I have always enjoyed special blessings from people of Vidarbha: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Akola.
Narendra Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Energizes Ranchi