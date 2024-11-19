Vatika Group's Environmental Triumph: 17 Projects Earn LEED Certification

Vatika Group, a leader in Delhi NCR's real estate sector, has announced a significant milestone: 17 of its projects spanning 9.5 million sq. ft. have been awarded prestigious LEED certifications. Among these, 11 projects have achieved the highest LEED Platinum status.

This accomplishment underscores Vatika's commitment to sustainable development across commercial, retail, residential, and educational sectors. Notable projects like Vatika Mindscapes and the MatriKiran schools exemplify the group's dedication to creating eco-friendly, resilient spaces.

Krishan Goyal of Vatika Limited highlights this achievement as aligning with their vision of sustainable growth, positioning Vatika's developments at the forefront of environmentally responsible real estate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)