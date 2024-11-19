Left Menu

Vatika Group's Environmental Triumph: 17 Projects Earn LEED Certification

Vatika Group has achieved significant recognition for its commitment to sustainable development by earning LEED certification for 17 projects in Delhi NCR. The accolade highlights the group's dedication to creating energy-efficient and environmentally responsible spaces across various real estate sectors, setting a new precedent in green building practices.

Vatika Group - Leading Developer in Delhi NCR to secure prestigious LEED Certifications Across Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Educational Projects. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vatika Group, a leader in Delhi NCR's real estate sector, has announced a significant milestone: 17 of its projects spanning 9.5 million sq. ft. have been awarded prestigious LEED certifications. Among these, 11 projects have achieved the highest LEED Platinum status.

This accomplishment underscores Vatika's commitment to sustainable development across commercial, retail, residential, and educational sectors. Notable projects like Vatika Mindscapes and the MatriKiran schools exemplify the group's dedication to creating eco-friendly, resilient spaces.

Krishan Goyal of Vatika Limited highlights this achievement as aligning with their vision of sustainable growth, positioning Vatika's developments at the forefront of environmentally responsible real estate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

