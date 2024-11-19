Left Menu

OPPO's Find X8 Series: A New Era of Smartphone Innovation

OPPO unveils its Find X8 Series, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to redefine the flagship smartphone category. Featuring a sleek design, advanced battery tech, and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the series promises enhanced performance, durability, and style for users seeking beauty, power, and reliability in their devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:37 IST
OPPO's Find X8 Series: A New Era of Smartphone Innovation
Engineering Excellence: The OPPO Find X8 Series. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India: OPPO has introduced its latest flagship, the Find X8 Series, marking a new milestone in smartphone innovation. This series is celebrated for combining intricate design with top-tier technology, setting new benchmarks in the market through enhanced engineering, battery advancements, and uncompromised performance.

According to Peter Dohyung Lee, OPPO's Head of Product Strategy, the Find X8 marks a significant chapter in OPPO's decade-long presence in India. The series promises to revolutionize user experience in performance, camera, gaming, and productivity with a design-centric approach, boasting sleek and sophisticated aesthetics through pioneering innovations.

The Find X8 Series is notable for its edge-to-edge Infinite View Display and a lightweight build with the Pro model at just 8.2mm thin. It also features Gorilla Glass 7i for durability, and an Armour Shield Design for enhanced structural resistance. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset, the series offers powerful performance with superior CPU and AI capabilities, appealing to both professionals and gamers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024