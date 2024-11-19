OPPO's Find X8 Series: A New Era of Smartphone Innovation
OPPO unveils its Find X8 Series, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to redefine the flagship smartphone category. Featuring a sleek design, advanced battery tech, and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the series promises enhanced performance, durability, and style for users seeking beauty, power, and reliability in their devices.
New Delhi, India: OPPO has introduced its latest flagship, the Find X8 Series, marking a new milestone in smartphone innovation. This series is celebrated for combining intricate design with top-tier technology, setting new benchmarks in the market through enhanced engineering, battery advancements, and uncompromised performance.
According to Peter Dohyung Lee, OPPO's Head of Product Strategy, the Find X8 marks a significant chapter in OPPO's decade-long presence in India. The series promises to revolutionize user experience in performance, camera, gaming, and productivity with a design-centric approach, boasting sleek and sophisticated aesthetics through pioneering innovations.
The Find X8 Series is notable for its edge-to-edge Infinite View Display and a lightweight build with the Pro model at just 8.2mm thin. It also features Gorilla Glass 7i for durability, and an Armour Shield Design for enhanced structural resistance. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset, the series offers powerful performance with superior CPU and AI capabilities, appealing to both professionals and gamers alike.
