Delhi Police Enforces One-Way Traffic to Ease Congestion
Delhi Police has introduced one-way traffic regulations on the route connecting Sujan Mohinder Road to Mathura Road to alleviate congestion. The decision, aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and safety, was announced via an official order. The order mandates regulatory signs to guide road users.
Delhi Police has implemented one-way traffic regulations on the road linking Sujan Mohinder Road to Mathura Road in southeastern Delhi. This move aims to alleviate congestion and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The directive, issued on Monday, responds to heavy traffic causing disruptions and inconvenience for commuters, particularly on the stretch passing through New Friends Colony police station. The order seeks to streamline vehicle flow and enhance safety for motorists.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SK Singh declared one-way traffic from Sujan Mohinder Road towards Mathura Road effective immediately. Traffic management agencies will install appropriate signboards in the area to inform and guide all road users, the statement added.
