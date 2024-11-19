FICCI FLO Champions Women Entrepreneurs at Global Trade Connect

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) recently hosted a significant Trade Connect event at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and professional excellence for women across India.

Held on November 19, the event brought together women entrepreneurs from 20 chapters nationwide, presenting their diverse offerings from key sectors such as textiles, handicrafts, food processing, IT, and wellness. These entrepreneurs showcased their products to both domestic and international audiences, underscoring FLO's mission to create a robust ecosystem for women in business.

An interactive session with representatives from 19 countries allowed these entrepreneurs to gain valuable global exposure. Ms. Joyshree Das Verma, National President of FLO, emphasized the organization's dedication to empowering women to lead in all sectors globally, a vision further supported by tailored business meetings providing unique opportunities for cross-border collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)