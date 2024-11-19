Left Menu

Surge in Workforce: ESIC Adds 20.58 Lakh New Employees in September

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reported an addition of 20.58 lakh new employees in September, with 23,043 new establishments joining the ESI Scheme. A notable growth of 9% in net registrations compared to September 2023 was observed, with a significant number comprising young workers and females.

The latest provisional payroll figures released by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) highlight a notable boost in the workforce, with 20.58 lakh new employees joining in September.

This development was detailed in a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which also reported that 23,043 new establishments have come under the social security umbrella of the ESI Scheme last month.

The data reveals a year-on-year net registration growth of 9% compared to September 2023.

Significantly, 10.05 lakh newcomers, representing around 48.83% of the total, are aged up to 25 years, indicating a youthful shift in employee demographics.

An analysis of the payroll data by gender shows net enrolment of female members at 3.91 lakh for September, besides 64 transgender employees registered under the ESI Scheme, reflecting ESIC's commitment to inclusive social security benefits.

The data remains provisional due to ongoing adjustments and updates. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

