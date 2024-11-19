Delhi LG Champions Rights of Vintage Car Owners
Delhi LG VK Saxena has instructed the Transport department and civic bodies to cease the harassment of vintage car owners. The Heritage Motoring Club of India highlighted that vintage vehicles were being impounded for scrapping, despite MoRTH's provision for their registration, urging the LG to intervene.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has intervened in a growing concern regarding the harassment of vintage car owners by local enforcement bodies. According to a note from the LG's office, he has directed both the Transport Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to halt the alleged coercive actions against these vehicle owners.
The issue was brought to the fore by the Heritage Motoring Club of India, who filed a complaint stating that officials routinely impound vintage vehicles for scrapping. This is at odds with regulations that allow for vintage vehicle registration, as noted in MoRTH's July 15, 2021, notification.
The LG's office has contacted the relevant commissioners, reiterating the need to align with the MoRTH guidelines which permit registration of vehicles 50 years or older as vintage. This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's 2018 ban on certain older diesel and petrol vehicles, which does not apply to certified vintage cars.
