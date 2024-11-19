Odisha's Roadshow: Showcasing Investment Potential in Singapore

In an effort to attract global investment, a high-level delegation from Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, conducted an investment roadshow in Singapore. Highlighting Odisha's resources, infrastructure, and workforce, the event sought to position the state as a key investment destination in the ASEAN region.

The roadshow, held with over 300 participants including industry leaders and the Odia diaspora, underscored the state's potential for investment. Interactive sessions emphasized Odisha's emerging opportunities, evidently drawing significant interest from Southeast Asian investors.

In strategic discussions with Singapore's Minister of Transport, the Odisha delegation explored integrated logistics solutions, inspired by Singapore's transportation systems. Visits to the Port of Singapore Authority provided insights on modern port management, aligning with Odisha's development goals.

