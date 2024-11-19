Left Menu

Vande Bharat: Transforming Kashmir's Connectivity

The Vande Bharat Express train is set to connect Kashmir to New Delhi through the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link in January 2025. This project includes the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and aims to enhance tourism, business, and connectivity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:52 IST
Vande Bharat: Transforming Kashmir's Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train is set to transform connectivity between Kashmir and New Delhi. Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, announced the likely inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025. This ambitious project includes the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and features the world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge.

With the completion of 255 kilometers out of the 272 kilometers in the USBRL project, only a 17-kilometer stretch remains. Scheduled for opening in phases, the project is seen as a major endeavor with enormous tourism and business potential in the region. Minister Singh emphasized the meticulous inspections to ensure passenger safety.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of IRCON International Limited and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, the project promises expedited transport of local produce to Delhi, enhancing economic activities. This historic initiative also aims to alleviate vehicular congestion on highways during harsh winters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024