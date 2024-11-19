Vande Bharat: Transforming Kashmir's Connectivity

The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train is set to transform connectivity between Kashmir and New Delhi. Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, announced the likely inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025. This ambitious project includes the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and features the world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge.

With the completion of 255 kilometers out of the 272 kilometers in the USBRL project, only a 17-kilometer stretch remains. Scheduled for opening in phases, the project is seen as a major endeavor with enormous tourism and business potential in the region. Minister Singh emphasized the meticulous inspections to ensure passenger safety.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of IRCON International Limited and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, the project promises expedited transport of local produce to Delhi, enhancing economic activities. This historic initiative also aims to alleviate vehicular congestion on highways during harsh winters.

(With inputs from agencies.)