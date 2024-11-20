Left Menu

Exploring Security Frontiers: The 19th Leadership Summit 2024

The 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024 will gather prominent leaders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on advancements in security, with a strong emphasis on integrating AI, drone technology, and private-public partnerships. The event aims to craft strategic roadmaps for a secure, progressive India by 2047.

Updated: 20-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:16 IST
Security Leadership Summit 2024: Pioneering the Future of Security. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi is set to host the 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024, an event gathering top industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the synergy between security and advanced technologies. Taking place on November 21-22, 2024, the summit promises in-depth discussions on AI, women's safety, and more.

Distinguished guests such as Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs, and Gen (Dr) V K Singh, former Union Minister, will grace the event, presided over by Lt. Gen M U Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator. The summit will spotlight CAPSI's 'Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat Vision 2047' document, emphasizing technological integration in national security.

Notable speakers, including former and current police officials, will address pressing topics like women's security and drone technology. This summit is seen as a vital platform for crafting adaptive security models and forming public-private partnerships, setting a future course for India's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

