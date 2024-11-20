Left Menu

Delhi's Driver Dressing Initiative: A Step Towards Polished Perception

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched an initiative to ensure auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers maintain proper attire and courteous behavior at key locations. This move aims to create a positive impression on visitors, showcasing the city's hospitality. Non-compliance leads to penalties for drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:51 IST
  • India

In a bid to enhance the capital's image, the Delhi Traffic Police has initiated a program urging auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to don proper attire and display courteous behavior, particularly at high-traffic zones like airports and railway stations.

According to a senior official, briefings are conducted instructing drivers on professionalism and the importance of a neat appearance. Key among these advisories are maintaining clean vehicles and demonstrating patience and politeness. The initiative is expected to positively shape the first impressions of tourists.

Enforcement includes issuing penalties for non-compliance, with 4,481 challans issued to taxi drivers and 384 to auto-rickshaw operators as of November 4. This number shows a reduction compared to the previous year, suggesting an encouraging trend towards compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

