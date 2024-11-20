Delhi's Driver Dressing Initiative: A Step Towards Polished Perception

In a bid to enhance the capital's image, the Delhi Traffic Police has initiated a program urging auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to don proper attire and display courteous behavior, particularly at high-traffic zones like airports and railway stations.

According to a senior official, briefings are conducted instructing drivers on professionalism and the importance of a neat appearance. Key among these advisories are maintaining clean vehicles and demonstrating patience and politeness. The initiative is expected to positively shape the first impressions of tourists.

Enforcement includes issuing penalties for non-compliance, with 4,481 challans issued to taxi drivers and 384 to auto-rickshaw operators as of November 4. This number shows a reduction compared to the previous year, suggesting an encouraging trend towards compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)