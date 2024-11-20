Left Menu

Steel Import Surge: Balancing Domestic and Global Markets

Amid a supply glut in the steel industry, Secretary Sandeep Poundrik acknowledges the challenges posed by increased imports, especially from FTA countries which currently account for 62% of imports. Despite calls to raise customs duties, the lack of impact on duty-free imports remains a concern for domestic competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:27 IST
Steel Import Surge: Balancing Domestic and Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian steel industry is grappling with a significant supply glut, exacerbated by soaring imports from Free Trade Agreement (FTA) countries entering without duty. These imports now represent a staggering 62% of the total, a factor acknowledged by Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik.

Amid growing concerns from domestic steel producers, who face the brunt of these low-cost imports, calls for increased customs duties have mounted. However, Poundrik warns that raising basic customs duty would be ineffective against the majority of imports, which come from FTA nations and are thus duty-exempt.

The first half of the fiscal year saw a sharp 41% increase in imports, while exports plunged by 36%. Inventory levels have swelled, indicative of the industry's challenges. Domestic steel demand, however, rose by 13%, pushing consumption toward 100 kg per capita. As India targets a 300 million tonne capacity by 2030, supply chain concerns linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024