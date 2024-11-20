Left Menu

Apple India's Profit Surge Amid Net Worth Declines

Apple India reported a 23% rise in net profit for FY2023-24, reaching Rs 2,746 crore. Total income increased 36% to Rs 67,122 crore. Counterpoint Research ranked Apple second in value market share. Despite profit growth, Apple's net worth declined 15% to Rs 3,083.45 crore, with employee expenses up 18%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:14 IST
Apple India's Profit Surge Amid Net Worth Declines
  • Country:
  • India

Apple India has achieved a significant milestone with a 23% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 2,746 crore for the financial year 2023-24, as per its regulatory filing with Tofler. The company's total income surged by 36%, reaching Rs 67,122 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 49,321.8 crore.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple held a commendable market position, ranking second after Samsung in terms of value market share for the September 2024 quarter. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.43 lakh per share, amounting to a total payout of Rs 3,302 crore to its shareholders.

Despite posting impressive profit figures, Apple's net worth in India witnessed a decline of approximately 15%, standing at Rs 3,083.45 crore. Employee expenses also saw an 18% increase to Rs 2,599.7 crore. Additionally, Apple India contributed Rs 42.23 crore towards its CSR initiatives during the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024