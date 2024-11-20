Fog Strategy Unveiled: Enhancing Travel Experience amid Winter Haze
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu conducted a review meeting about fog preparedness with various stakeholders. Airlines are instructed to inform passengers about delays, ensure full staffing, and follow CAT II/III compliance. Delhi airport's CAT III ILS aids low-visibility operations. Improved communication and passenger facilitation are prioritized.
In an effort to enhance passenger experience during the fog season, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an important review meeting on Wednesday with stakeholders from the aviation sector.
He stressed the need for airlines to proactively inform passengers about potential flight delays caused by low visibility conditions and ensure check-in counters are adequately staffed to minimize travel disruptions.
The meeting included representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and Delhi airport operator DIAL, among others, who discussed strategies to combat the upcoming fog challenges.
