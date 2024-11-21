Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Nvidia's Slowdown & Bitcoin's Surge

Challenges in European and global markets continue as Nvidia anticipates slowing sales growth, while Bitcoin's value rises, driven by predictions of a crypto-friendly Trump administration. Key market players, including Nvidia and Adani Group, face significant impacts, influencing investor confidence and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:00 IST
As global markets brace for an uncertain future, Nvidia's announcement of anticipated slow sales growth adds to investor anxiety. The AI giant, usually praised for surpassing forecasts, now faces challenges with projected numbers falling short of expectations, likely impacting suppliers and the broader market.

Meanwhile, India's Adani Group is reeling from a legal blow as its chairman, Gautam Adani, faces indictment in a $265 million bribery case in New York. This led to an immediate drop in shares and bonds, reflecting the group's shaky standing post a February short-seller attack.

In contrast, Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory, nearing the $100,000 mark. The cryptocurrency's rise is fueled by investor speculation about potential favorable regulations under a possible Trump 2.0 administration, showcasing contrasting market forces at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

