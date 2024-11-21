Nvidia's Slowdown Sends Ripples Across Asian Markets

Asian equities took a hit Thursday following Nvidia's announcement of slower revenue growth expectations, which shook investor confidence. The dollar, in contrast, strengthened, and bitcoin reached a new high, boosted by optimism surrounding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming policies. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions from the Ukraine conflict continued to influence market dynamics by driving safe-haven investments upwards, including gold and government bonds.

The focal point was Nvidia's earnings report, where the world's most valuable tech company anticipated its slowest revenue growth in seven quarters. This revelation led to declines in Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures, while key Asian indices such as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares and Japan's Nikkei also reflected losses. Analysts suggest that market responses were fueled by heightened expectations following each quarterly report.

In other developments, European futures indicated a moderate upward trend, Asian stocks showed mixed results, and significant attention turned to the Adani Group following billionaire Gautam Adani's legal complications in the U.S. The U.S. dollar and bitcoin displayed resilience, driven by post-election policy expectations, while oil and gold prices responded to geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)