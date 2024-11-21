Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway: Five Dead, Sixteen Injured

A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway claimed five lives and left 16 others injured as a bus collided with a truck, authorities reported on Thursday.

The collision transpired late at night as the private bus was en route from Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Azamgarh. The truck, laden with glass items, collided with the bus in the Tappal area. Emergency services responded promptly, ferrying the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Inspector Shishupal Verma confirmed that legal investigations are underway and normal traffic on the expressway has resumed. The deceased included two identified individuals and three whose identities are still to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)