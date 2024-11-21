Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway: Five Dead, Sixteen Injured

A tragic collision occurred on the Yamuna Expressway, resulting in the death of five individuals and injuries to sixteen others. The accident involved a bus traveling from Delhi to Azamgarh and a truck carrying glass items. Authorities swiftly conducted rescue operations, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:42 IST
Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway: Five Dead, Sixteen Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway claimed five lives and left 16 others injured as a bus collided with a truck, authorities reported on Thursday.

The collision transpired late at night as the private bus was en route from Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Azamgarh. The truck, laden with glass items, collided with the bus in the Tappal area. Emergency services responded promptly, ferrying the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Inspector Shishupal Verma confirmed that legal investigations are underway and normal traffic on the expressway has resumed. The deceased included two identified individuals and three whose identities are still to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024