India Hosts Inaugural Global Cooperative Conference in 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' during the International Cooperative Alliance global conference in India. The event aims to spotlight the importance of cooperatives globally, featuring 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 international attendees. Highlights include the launch of a commemorative stamp and various initiatives promoting cooperative growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' at the International Cooperative Alliance's global conference in New Delhi on November 25.
This marks the first time in its 130-year history that the ICA is hosting its General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference in India, thanks to an initiative by IFFCO. The event, scheduled from November 25 to 30, is expected to attract around 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 from foreign countries.
Notable attendees include Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica. Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will chair the conference's inaugural session. Attendees will explore themes such as policy ecosystems, leadership, and prosperity within the cooperative sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Niwas: A New Cultural Landmark in New Delhi
Chhath Puja Preparations Interrupted by Grim Discovery in New Delhi
Sky Connectivity: New Delhi to Pithoragarh Flight Launched
New Leadership Sworn into NDMC: A Fresh Start for New Delhi
At G20 Summit, PM Modi will put forward India's position on issues of global importance, build on outcomes of New Delhi declaration: MEA.