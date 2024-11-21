Left Menu

India Hosts Inaugural Global Cooperative Conference in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' during the International Cooperative Alliance global conference in India. The event aims to spotlight the importance of cooperatives globally, featuring 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 international attendees. Highlights include the launch of a commemorative stamp and various initiatives promoting cooperative growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:25 IST
India Hosts Inaugural Global Cooperative Conference in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' at the International Cooperative Alliance's global conference in New Delhi on November 25.

This marks the first time in its 130-year history that the ICA is hosting its General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference in India, thanks to an initiative by IFFCO. The event, scheduled from November 25 to 30, is expected to attract around 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 from foreign countries.

Notable attendees include Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica. Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will chair the conference's inaugural session. Attendees will explore themes such as policy ecosystems, leadership, and prosperity within the cooperative sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024