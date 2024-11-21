India Hosts Inaugural Global Cooperative Conference in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' at the International Cooperative Alliance's global conference in New Delhi on November 25.

This marks the first time in its 130-year history that the ICA is hosting its General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference in India, thanks to an initiative by IFFCO. The event, scheduled from November 25 to 30, is expected to attract around 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 from foreign countries.

Notable attendees include Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica. Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will chair the conference's inaugural session. Attendees will explore themes such as policy ecosystems, leadership, and prosperity within the cooperative sector.

