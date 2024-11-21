Delhi's Pollution Control And Its Ripple Effects On The Wedding And Travel Industry

The enforcement of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has had significant repercussions on the travel and wedding industries in Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board implemented GRAP-IV after the capital's air quality index reached a 'severe' level.

The new regulations, which ban BS-3 and BS-4 diesel vehicles, aim to reduce pollution but have also led to an abrupt halt in transportation plans. Travel agencies report an increased demand for BS-6 and CNG vehicles to fulfill pre-existing commitments made ahead of the sudden ban.

This peak wedding season has intensified the dilemma, forcing agencies to find compliant vehicles at a financial and operational cost. The situation is further exacerbated by families taking refuge from pollution through trips to hill stations, adding to vehicle shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)