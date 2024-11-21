Controversial Zomato Job Post Sparks Debate

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has addressed public concern following a contentious job advertisement for the role of Chief of Staff that suggested applicants pay Rs 20 lakh. Goyal stated that this was never the company's intention and emphasized the importance of merit over financial capability in recruitment.

In a statement on social media platform X, Goyal clarified that the steep cost was a strategic filter to identify candidates who could recognize unique career growth opportunities. The CEO emphasized that his objective was to attract individuals showcasing a genuine commitment to personal and professional development.

Goyal criticized the notion of financial requirements for job applications, urging that money not obstruct talent and innovation. He also underlined his commitment to fair compensation beyond market rates to ensure financial concerns don't impede high-caliber work.

(With inputs from agencies.)