Haryana Strengthens Ties with South Korean Business Delegation

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday met with a South Korean delegation, headed by Jung Won Joo, Chairman of Korea Herald, Daewoo Corporation, and the Korea Housing Builders Association. The meeting aimed at strengthening business ties between Haryana and South Korea.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's dedication to supporting Korean businesses in Haryana, specifically highlighting sectors such as automotive, textiles, food processing, and real estate. He assured assistance in land identification near the National Capital Region to aid corporate growth.

Saini invited South Korean partners to join the City-to-City project, promoting mutual benefits through the exchange of best practices. He expressed cultural affinities between India and South Korea and extended an invitation to the Korean delegation to become the partner country in the forthcoming International Gita Mahotsav.

