Haryana Strengthens Ties with South Korean Business Delegation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged with a South Korean delegation, focusing on fostering business growth. Key sectors include automotive, textiles, and real estate. Saini invited South Korean partners to participate in the City-to-City project and expressed cultural similarities between India and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday met with a South Korean delegation, headed by Jung Won Joo, Chairman of Korea Herald, Daewoo Corporation, and the Korea Housing Builders Association. The meeting aimed at strengthening business ties between Haryana and South Korea.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's dedication to supporting Korean businesses in Haryana, specifically highlighting sectors such as automotive, textiles, food processing, and real estate. He assured assistance in land identification near the National Capital Region to aid corporate growth.

Saini invited South Korean partners to join the City-to-City project, promoting mutual benefits through the exchange of best practices. He expressed cultural affinities between India and South Korea and extended an invitation to the Korean delegation to become the partner country in the forthcoming International Gita Mahotsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

