China and Hong Kong Markets Drop Amid Tariff Concerns

On Friday, China and Hong Kong's stock markets experienced a decline as investors grew cautious over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats. This investor sentiment was further dampened by disappointing corporate earnings.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite index saw a 0.99% drop, and China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.02%, with sectors such as financials and consumer staples facing losses. Notably, Baidu's shares plummeted 9% in Hong Kong following underwhelming quarterly results.

Morgan Stanley highlighted a decline in A-share sentiment, anticipating continued volatility due to factors like sluggish housing investment and tariff impacts. Despite recent government stimulus efforts, significant improvements in advertising and consumer spending haven't materialized.

