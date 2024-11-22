Left Menu

China and Hong Kong Markets Drop Amid Tariff Concerns

China and Hong Kong stocks fell as investors remained wary of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats. The Shanghai Composite index decreased by 0.99%, with various sectors, including financials and consumer staples, experiencing declines. Notable companies like Baidu reported lower-than-expected earnings, impacting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:42 IST
China and Hong Kong Markets Drop Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, China and Hong Kong's stock markets experienced a decline as investors grew cautious over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats. This investor sentiment was further dampened by disappointing corporate earnings.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite index saw a 0.99% drop, and China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.02%, with sectors such as financials and consumer staples facing losses. Notably, Baidu's shares plummeted 9% in Hong Kong following underwhelming quarterly results.

Morgan Stanley highlighted a decline in A-share sentiment, anticipating continued volatility due to factors like sluggish housing investment and tariff impacts. Despite recent government stimulus efforts, significant improvements in advertising and consumer spending haven't materialized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024