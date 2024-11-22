Markets on Edge: Adani's Indictment and Bitcoin's Ascent

European and global markets brace for a wave of manufacturing data on Friday, as the euro remains near a 13-month low and bitcoin nears $100,000 amid favorable U.S. regulatory expectations. Key data releases will help set economic outlooks and track the dollar's recent bullish trend.

Shares of India's Adani Group have taken a hit following U.S. fraud charges against founder Gautam Adani, pressuring dollar bonds for a second day. The firm disputes the allegations, echoing past denials of Hindenburg Research's accusations. This uncertainty adds to an already cautious market sentiment as the BSE Sensex slides from its recent high.

In other market news, anticipation builds around bitcoin's potential milestone and investors are optimistic about Nvidia’s resilience, expecting robust demand for AI chips. Asian stocks gain momentum, with European shares projected to open higher, influenced by upcoming UK retail sales and flash PMI data for key European markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)