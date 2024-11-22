Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Life, Sparks Protest

A truck-auto-rickshaw collision on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the death of the auto driver and injuries to six family members. The accident occurred when the family was returning from an event. The incident incited a local protest demanding justice and improved safety measures.

A deadly collision on the Purvanchal Expressway claimed the life of an auto driver and injured six family members on Friday, police revealed.

The accident took place around 12:30 PM near Parsa village along Peedhi-Bijhuri road, as the family headed home from a function. The auto-rickshaw, driven by Shashikant Pandey, encountered a high-speed truck merging onto the expressway, resulting in a fatal impact.

The victims, primarily from Rajapur Kudwar, were quickly rushed to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, later transferred to Prayagraj for advanced treatment. Following the incident, locals expressed their anger by blocking the road, demanding justice and improved safety measures on the expressway.

