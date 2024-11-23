UP Government Greenlights Metro Extension to Propel Connectivity

In a significant move to boost transportation infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned the extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor. The approved route will stretch from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, marking a substantial enhancement to the region's commute network.

During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government announced a commitment of Rs 2,991.60 crore to the ambitious project. Officials anticipate the extension will not only streamline daily commutes but also foster employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

Pankaj Singh, an MLA from Noida, expressed his appreciation on social media, emphasizing the convenience the extended metro service will provide to thousands of daily passengers between Noida and Greater Noida. The decision demonstrates a strong governmental initiative to support regional development.

