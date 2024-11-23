Tragic Collision: Auto Rickshaw vs APSRTC Bus

In a harrowing incident in Anantapur district, five labourers were killed, and eight others sustained injuries Saturday when an auto rickshaw collided with an APSRTC bus. The fatal accident occurred in Garladinne, according to police reports.

The victims, including three women, were returning to their village of Putluru after finishing work in Garladinne mandal. The tragic sequence unfolded when the auto rickshaw driver took an unexpected turn into Garladinne town. The driver failed to notice a bus speeding behind a truck, resulting in an inevitable crash with the bus.

Police confirmed that thirteen individuals, including the driver, were in the auto rickshaw when the bus, traveling from Dharmavaram toward Hyderabad, hit them. While five passengers died in the collision, the remaining eight suffered injuries but are reportedly out of danger. Authorities have registered a case to investigate the circumstances further.

(With inputs from agencies.)