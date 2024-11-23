Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Auto Rickshaw vs APSRTC Bus

A tragic accident in Anantapur district saw five labourers lose their lives and eight others injured when an auto rickshaw collided with an APSRTC bus. The victims were returning home after work when their vehicle turned into the path of the speeding bus, resulting in the fatal crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:32 IST
In a harrowing incident in Anantapur district, five labourers were killed, and eight others sustained injuries Saturday when an auto rickshaw collided with an APSRTC bus. The fatal accident occurred in Garladinne, according to police reports.

The victims, including three women, were returning to their village of Putluru after finishing work in Garladinne mandal. The tragic sequence unfolded when the auto rickshaw driver took an unexpected turn into Garladinne town. The driver failed to notice a bus speeding behind a truck, resulting in an inevitable crash with the bus.

Police confirmed that thirteen individuals, including the driver, were in the auto rickshaw when the bus, traveling from Dharmavaram toward Hyderabad, hit them. While five passengers died in the collision, the remaining eight suffered injuries but are reportedly out of danger. Authorities have registered a case to investigate the circumstances further.

