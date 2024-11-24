Oil Spill Disrupts Traffic on Mumbra Bypass
A container truck crashed into a road divider on Mumbra bypass, Thane, spilling oil and affecting traffic for four hours. No injuries were reported. The truck was carrying polyester resin chemicals. Authorities, including traffic police and fire brigade, worked to clear the scene.
In an incident that halted traffic for four hours, a container truck crashed into a road divider on the Mumbra bypass in Thane district on Sunday. The crash resulted in an oil spill on the road, which disrupted movement in the area, officials confirmed.
The truck, loaded with 20 tons of polyester resin chemicals, was en route from Wada in Bhiwandi to Nhava Seva. Despite the severity of the spill, there were no reported injuries from the crash, which occurred in front of the Mumbradevi temple after 9 AM.
Efforts by the traffic police and fire brigade were crucial in clearing the site. Two cranes and a towing van were deployed to remove the container, ensuring the quick restoration of normal traffic flow in the affected area.
