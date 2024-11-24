Holiday Shopping Season Highlights Struggles and Successes in U.S. Retail Sector

The U.S. retail sector is once again in the spotlight as the holiday shopping season begins with Black Friday, providing crucial insights into consumer behavior amidst rising prices. The S&P 500 recently rose by 1.7%, reaching near record highs even as third-quarter earnings reports revealed mixed results from top retailers.

Walmart continues to thrive, raising its annual sales forecast, while Target's share values fell due to unfavorable holiday sales predictions. This season is critical for understanding consumer spending, a major component of the U.S. economy, especially as inflation pressures continue to mount.

Consumers are cautiously optimistic about the season, with a significant percentage planning to spend more than last year, according to a Morgan Stanley survey. As retailers navigate these challenges, upcoming earnings and inflation data will be instrumental in shaping economic expectations.

