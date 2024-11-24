Left Menu

Holiday Shopping Season Highlights Struggles and Successes in U.S. Retail Sector

The U.S. retail sector is under scrutiny as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season. While some retailers like Walmart show positive growth, others like Target forecast lower sales. Despite moderated inflation, consumers feel financial pressure. Retail earnings and inflation reports will shape economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:32 IST
Holiday Shopping Season Highlights Struggles and Successes in U.S. Retail Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. retail sector is once again in the spotlight as the holiday shopping season begins with Black Friday, providing crucial insights into consumer behavior amidst rising prices. The S&P 500 recently rose by 1.7%, reaching near record highs even as third-quarter earnings reports revealed mixed results from top retailers.

Walmart continues to thrive, raising its annual sales forecast, while Target's share values fell due to unfavorable holiday sales predictions. This season is critical for understanding consumer spending, a major component of the U.S. economy, especially as inflation pressures continue to mount.

Consumers are cautiously optimistic about the season, with a significant percentage planning to spend more than last year, according to a Morgan Stanley survey. As retailers navigate these challenges, upcoming earnings and inflation data will be instrumental in shaping economic expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024