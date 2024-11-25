Left Menu

Engine Blaze Halts Flights at Antalya Airport

A Russian-made passenger plane's engine caught fire after landing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, prompting flight suspensions. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. Azimuth Airlines reported a rough landing due to wind shear. Russian aviation authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 05:04 IST
A Russian-made passenger aircraft operated by Azimuth Airlines caught fire upon landing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, leading to a temporary suspension of flights. The incident occurred on Sunday, as the Turkish transport ministry reported in an official statement.

All 89 passengers and six crew members aboard the Sukhoi Superjet 100 were evacuated safely after the aircraft's engine ignited post-landing. The plane, arriving from Sochi, Russia, remained on the runway until authorities cleared it to be towed away. Flights at Antalya Airport were suspended until 0300 local time (0000 GMT).

Social media footage, shared by Airport Haber and the transport ministry, showed emergency teams responding with foam and fire extinguishers. Azimuth Airlines attributed the rough landing to wind shear. Russian aviation authorities, Rosaviatsiya, have launched an investigation. The aircraft, seven years old, highlights Russia's current aircraft shortage due to Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

