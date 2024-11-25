Aspire Constructions Unveils '1 Court': A New Lifestyle Era in Savedi

Aspire Constructions has announced the launch of '1 Court,' its flagship project in Savedi, Ahilyanagar. This development aims to provide a premium residential experience with modern amenities, promising a transformative impact on the neighborhood.

Positioned as more than just a residential complex, '1 Court' offers a comprehensive lifestyle experience through its campaign, "Have it all - Homes, lifestyle and amenities." The project includes a towering structure featuring Ground + Podium + 12 + Rooftop floors, offering 90 units of 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and Jodi apartments.

'1 Court' boasts over 20 lifestyle amenities, including a gym, kids' play area, and unique features like a sky lounge and jogging track. Strategically located near Pipeline Road, it ensures enhanced connectivity across the city. Aspire Constructions collaborates with partners for research, marketing, and design to implement this urban oasis.

(With inputs from agencies.)