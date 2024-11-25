Left Menu

India's Direct Selling Surge: Atomy's Pioneering Path at 4th Anniversary

India's direct selling market thrives, growing 11.8% in 2023. Atomy India celebrated its 4th anniversary, launching new products aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. The event marked increased focus on wellness and personal care, and an opportunity to empower women entrepreneurs in the sector.

Atomy India eyes leveraging "Hallyu Wave" in India, Celebrates 4th Anniversary with a New Product Launch . Image Credit: ANI
India's direct selling industry is witnessing remarkable growth, with a notable 11.8% increase in 2023, as reported by the World Federation of Direct Selling Association. Total sales reached Rs 28,376 crore, or $3.435 billion. This robust expansion highlights the country's ascending prominence in the global market.

Atomy India celebrated its fourth anniversary with a grand event in New Delhi, attracting over 2,400 distributors and members. The celebration highlighted the company's journey and unveiled future plans. Atomy's Chairman, Han-Gill Park, launched two innovative products—one imported and another locally developed, underscoring the synergy between Korean dynamism and Indian entrepreneurial spirit.

The event focused on bridging global innovation with local initiatives, promoting opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Atomy India aims to expand its market share by aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative and increasing the presence of Korean wellness products. The initiatives, reflecting in line with the global trends, are set to fuel Atomy's growth and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

