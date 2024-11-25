Left Menu

Radisson's New Ventures: Park Inn & Suites in Puri and Nashik

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of two new Park Inn & Suites by Radisson properties in Puri, Odisha and Nashik, Maharashtra. The move marks the debut of this brand in these regions, with openings slated for 2025 and 2026 respectively. This expansion is part of a strategic partnership with Treebo Hospitality Ventures to add 150 properties over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled plans to open new Park Inn & Suites by Radisson properties in Puri, Odisha and Nashik, Maharashtra, marking the brand's debut in these areas.

The Puri hotel is set to open by Q2 2025, while the Nashik establishment is scheduled for Q4 2026. These projects represent Radisson's second venture in Odisha and 12th in Maharashtra, as part of a broader strategy to enhance its regional presence.

In collaboration with Treebo Hospitality Ventures, Radisson aims to introduce 150 Park Inn & Suites by Radisson properties over the next decade, signifying a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

