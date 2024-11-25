Left Menu

EU Challenges China's Brandy Tariffs at WTO

The European Commission has formally challenged China's provisional anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports at the WTO. This response follows recent EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. France's trade ministry collaborates with the Commission in this endeavor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:56 IST
EU Challenges China's Brandy Tariffs at WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has taken a formal step against China's provisional anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports by bringing the issue to the World Trade Organization. This move marks an escalation in trade tensions between the two economic giants.

The dispute originated after the European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with measures against European brandy.

France's trade ministry announced its cooperation with the European Commission in challenging the restrictions, highlighting the complexities of international trade relations and the potential impact on economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024