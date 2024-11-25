EU Challenges China's Brandy Tariffs at WTO

The European Commission has taken a formal step against China's provisional anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports by bringing the issue to the World Trade Organization. This move marks an escalation in trade tensions between the two economic giants.

The dispute originated after the European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with measures against European brandy.

France's trade ministry announced its cooperation with the European Commission in challenging the restrictions, highlighting the complexities of international trade relations and the potential impact on economic partnerships.

