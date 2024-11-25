Maruti Suzuki Gears Up for Record Global Exports by 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki India announced plans to expand its global reach by aiming for export figures of 7.5 lakh units by 2030-31. Already a key player in the export market with 30 lakh units shipped worldwide, the company is focusing on diversifying its market presence.

The milestone of 3 million exported vehicles was achieved with a shipment from Gujarat's Pipavav Port, including popular models like Celerio, Fronx, and Jimny. In line with India's 'Make in India' initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to furthering localization and boosting overseas sales, according to MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Currently responsible for 40% of passenger vehicle exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has seen export numbers triple from four years ago. With government support and favorable trade agreements, the company has already marked significant growth, exporting over 1.81 lakh units this fiscal year and 2.83 lakh units in the last fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)