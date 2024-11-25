Left Menu

Allcargo Gati Launches Direct Air Delivery to Imphal and Varanasi

Allcargo Gati introduced a direct air delivery service to Imphal and Varanasi from major Indian cities, enhancing logistics connectivity. The service connects to 34 airports, supporting diverse industries with efficient, rapid delivery options. This expansion aims to boost India's business efficiency and streamline logistics operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:11 IST
Allcargo Gati Launches Direct Air Delivery to Imphal and Varanasi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allcargo Gati, a leading express logistics operator, has launched a direct air delivery service to Imphal in the North-East and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This new service connects these cities with major metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The expansion of the air express service now links to 34 commercial airports across India. It aims to expedite connectivity, enhancing turnaround times and providing more efficient logistic solutions tailored to meet the growing demands of businesses nationwide.

This service supports a broad spectrum of industries with end-to-end solutions for both tier 1 and tier 2 cities, featuring multiple cut-off times, late pickups, and next-day delivery options. 'Expanding our Air Express Service to Imphal and Varanasi is a key step in supporting India's business landscape,' stated Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director at Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024