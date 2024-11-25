Allcargo Gati Launches Direct Air Delivery to Imphal and Varanasi

Allcargo Gati, a leading express logistics operator, has launched a direct air delivery service to Imphal in the North-East and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This new service connects these cities with major metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The expansion of the air express service now links to 34 commercial airports across India. It aims to expedite connectivity, enhancing turnaround times and providing more efficient logistic solutions tailored to meet the growing demands of businesses nationwide.

This service supports a broad spectrum of industries with end-to-end solutions for both tier 1 and tier 2 cities, featuring multiple cut-off times, late pickups, and next-day delivery options. 'Expanding our Air Express Service to Imphal and Varanasi is a key step in supporting India's business landscape,' stated Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director at Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)