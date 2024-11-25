GQG Partners Stands Firm on Adani Group Amid Legal Turmoil

Global investment giant GQG Partners has affirmed its confidence in the Adani Group's future prospects, despite recent indictments against top management. The firm continues to see the Adani Group companies as strategically positioned for growth, maintaining its substantial investment stake.

As of November 21, GQG's financial exposure to Adani stood at USD 8.1 billion, or 5.2% of its total assets, across several key companies. These positions have yielded positive returns, with GQG emphasizing strong growth in the Adani businesses since March 2023.

Recent legal challenges in the US have targeted Adani executives, but GQG distinguishes these allegations at the individual level from the companies themselves. Adani Group has denied the allegations as baseless, maintaining a commitment to governance and transparency.

