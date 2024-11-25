GQG Partners Stands Firm on Adani Group Amid Legal Turmoil
Global investment firm GQG Partners remains confident in the future prospects of Adani Group companies, despite recent legal challenges. Their substantial investments in Adani remain unchanged, highlighting ongoing fundamental business growth. Adani Group denies US bribery allegations, reaffirming commitment to governance and transparency.
- Country:
- India
Global investment giant GQG Partners has affirmed its confidence in the Adani Group's future prospects, despite recent indictments against top management. The firm continues to see the Adani Group companies as strategically positioned for growth, maintaining its substantial investment stake.
As of November 21, GQG's financial exposure to Adani stood at USD 8.1 billion, or 5.2% of its total assets, across several key companies. These positions have yielded positive returns, with GQG emphasizing strong growth in the Adani businesses since March 2023.
Recent legal challenges in the US have targeted Adani executives, but GQG distinguishes these allegations at the individual level from the companies themselves. Adani Group has denied the allegations as baseless, maintaining a commitment to governance and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
It is important for Maharashtra to defeat Mahayuti govt and support MVA for stability and good governance: Cong chief Kharge in Mumbai.
"Building Investor Confidence: The Roadmap to Transparent SOE Governance in Oman
PM Modi Targets 'Mafias' in Jharkhand, Promises Transparent Governance
Boosting Grassroots Governance: XV Finance Commission Grants Disbursed
Uttar Pradesh CM: From Bulldozers to Good Governance