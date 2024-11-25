Orissa Alloy Steel Secures Jharkhand Coal Mine Win
Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd emerged as the winner of a coal mine in Jharkhand during the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, which began on June 21. The Kerendari BC North mine holds reserves of 600 million tonnes. Five mines were allocated on the first day, and two additional blocks were secured on the second day of the auction.
Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd triumphed in securing a coal mine in Jharkhand during the ongoing 10th round of commercial coal auction, according to a statement released on Monday.
The Kerendari BC North mine, part of which remains to be fully explored, boasts a reserve of 600 million tonnes of coal. This mine was one of the focal points on the third day of the auction, as noted by the coal ministry's recent statement.
The coalition for commercial coal mining commenced on June 21 and after thorough evaluations, forward e-auctions for nine blocks opened last week. Prominent companies including NLC India, ACC, and JSW Energy Utkal secured five mines on the first day, while Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd along with S M Steels and Power Ltd acquired two additional blocks on the second day of proceedings.
