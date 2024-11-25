Left Menu

Orissa Alloy Steel Secures Jharkhand Coal Mine Win

Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd emerged as the winner of a coal mine in Jharkhand during the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, which began on June 21. The Kerendari BC North mine holds reserves of 600 million tonnes. Five mines were allocated on the first day, and two additional blocks were secured on the second day of the auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST
Orissa Alloy Steel Secures Jharkhand Coal Mine Win
  • Country:
  • India

Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd triumphed in securing a coal mine in Jharkhand during the ongoing 10th round of commercial coal auction, according to a statement released on Monday.

The Kerendari BC North mine, part of which remains to be fully explored, boasts a reserve of 600 million tonnes of coal. This mine was one of the focal points on the third day of the auction, as noted by the coal ministry's recent statement.

The coalition for commercial coal mining commenced on June 21 and after thorough evaluations, forward e-auctions for nine blocks opened last week. Prominent companies including NLC India, ACC, and JSW Energy Utkal secured five mines on the first day, while Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd along with S M Steels and Power Ltd acquired two additional blocks on the second day of proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024