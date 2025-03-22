CRPF Jawans Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast
Two CRPF personnel were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred near the Vangram Marangponga forest area. The injured, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, were airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, as confirmed by district Superintendent Ashutosh Shekhar.
