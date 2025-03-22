CRPF Jawans Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

Two CRPF personnel sustained injuries following an IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The blast took place near the Vangram Marangponga forest area, within the Chotanagra police jurisdiction, injuring Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey.

The injured jawans were subsequently airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)