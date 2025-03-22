Left Menu

CRPF Jawans Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

Two CRPF personnel were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred near the Vangram Marangponga forest area. The injured, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, were airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, as confirmed by district Superintendent Ashutosh Shekhar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:19 IST
CRPF Jawans Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two CRPF personnel sustained injuries following an IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The blast took place near the Vangram Marangponga forest area, within the Chotanagra police jurisdiction, injuring Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey.

The injured jawans were subsequently airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025