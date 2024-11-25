Left Menu

Transforming Railways: Unleashing New India's Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved three railway projects totaling Rs 7,927 crore. Spanning Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, these multi-tracking projects will ease railway operations, reduce congestion, promote tourism, and enhance infrastructure, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the green light to three railway projects at a cost of Rs 7,927 crore. These initiatives aim to expand India's rail network by 639 kilometers across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, enhancing connectivity and easing rail operations along vital routes.

As highlighted in a government statement, the projects form part of the ambitious PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, designed to provide seamless connectivity for people, goods, and services. The multi-tracking initiatives are set to improve access to religious and tourist attractions, bolstering tourism throughout the region.

Further, the capacity augmentation is expected to add 51 million tonnes of freight traffic annually, providing a significant boost to local economies and industries. Environmentally, the railway expansions are anticipated to cut CO2 emissions significantly, equivalent to planting 11 crore trees, supporting India's climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

