Transforming Railways: Unleashing New India's Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the green light to three railway projects at a cost of Rs 7,927 crore. These initiatives aim to expand India's rail network by 639 kilometers across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, enhancing connectivity and easing rail operations along vital routes.

As highlighted in a government statement, the projects form part of the ambitious PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, designed to provide seamless connectivity for people, goods, and services. The multi-tracking initiatives are set to improve access to religious and tourist attractions, bolstering tourism throughout the region.

Further, the capacity augmentation is expected to add 51 million tonnes of freight traffic annually, providing a significant boost to local economies and industries. Environmentally, the railway expansions are anticipated to cut CO2 emissions significantly, equivalent to planting 11 crore trees, supporting India's climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)