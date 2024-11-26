Left Menu

Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage at FITUR 2025

Tourism is generating substantial global economic impacts, reaching 790 million international tourists and USD 3.4 trillion in economic contributions in early 2024. FITUR 2025 aims to advance responsible tourism and promote sustainable practices, focusing on accessibility, sustainable food management, and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:47 IST
Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage at FITUR 2025
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tourism has surged to a monumental 790 million international travelers, generating an impressive global economic output of approximately USD 3.4 trillion in the first seven months of 2024, per UN Tourism data.

The International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, scheduled from January 22 to 26 in Madrid, aims to promote responsible tourism by highlighting sustainability in its agenda, drawing around 250,000 attendees and participation from 9,000 companies worldwide.

FITUR 2025 launches critical projects like the FITURNEXT Observatory and FITUR 4all to foster sustainable tourism practices. The event also focuses on boosting professionals' pride in contributing to meaningful economic and social advancements within the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024