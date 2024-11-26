Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage at FITUR 2025
Tourism is generating substantial global economic impacts, reaching 790 million international tourists and USD 3.4 trillion in economic contributions in early 2024. FITUR 2025 aims to advance responsible tourism and promote sustainable practices, focusing on accessibility, sustainable food management, and cultural preservation.
Tourism has surged to a monumental 790 million international travelers, generating an impressive global economic output of approximately USD 3.4 trillion in the first seven months of 2024, per UN Tourism data.
The International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, scheduled from January 22 to 26 in Madrid, aims to promote responsible tourism by highlighting sustainability in its agenda, drawing around 250,000 attendees and participation from 9,000 companies worldwide.
FITUR 2025 launches critical projects like the FITURNEXT Observatory and FITUR 4all to foster sustainable tourism practices. The event also focuses on boosting professionals' pride in contributing to meaningful economic and social advancements within the tourism sector.
