Candytoy Corporate Secures Major Investment to Boost Global Expansion

Candytoy Corporate, a manufacturer of plastic promotional toys and confectionery, secured Rs 110 crore in funding to expand manufacturing and talent acquisition. Led by domestic investors, the funds will support CTC's growth and adherence to the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing global export capabilities across Europe, the US, and more.

Updated: 26-11-2024 12:26 IST
Candytoy Corporate Secures Major Investment to Boost Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Candytoy Corporate, the Indore-based manufacturer known for producing plastic promotional toys and confectionery, announced a significant financial boost after securing Rs 110 crore in a funding round led by a diverse group of investors. The infusion of funds positions the company to expand both its manufacturing capacities and its workforce nationwide.

The Series A funding round was spearheaded by an amalgam of domestic investors, high net-worth individuals, angel investors, and institutional investors, unveiling a new chapter of growth for Candytoy. With this cash injection, the company is poised to fulfill increased business orders from global clients.

Besides catering to major corporations like Colgate and Puma, Candytoy supplies products to over 40 countries. In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, they plan to open additional manufacturing units in Indore. Currently, their robust production capacities span across 11 facilities, including international locations like Dubai, with exports reaching continents such as Europe and Africa.

