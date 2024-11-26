Candytoy Corporate Secures Major Investment to Boost Global Expansion

Candytoy Corporate, the Indore-based manufacturer known for producing plastic promotional toys and confectionery, announced a significant financial boost after securing Rs 110 crore in a funding round led by a diverse group of investors. The infusion of funds positions the company to expand both its manufacturing capacities and its workforce nationwide.

The Series A funding round was spearheaded by an amalgam of domestic investors, high net-worth individuals, angel investors, and institutional investors, unveiling a new chapter of growth for Candytoy. With this cash injection, the company is poised to fulfill increased business orders from global clients.

Besides catering to major corporations like Colgate and Puma, Candytoy supplies products to over 40 countries. In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, they plan to open additional manufacturing units in Indore. Currently, their robust production capacities span across 11 facilities, including international locations like Dubai, with exports reaching continents such as Europe and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)