India Joins Global Effort with Riyadh Design Law Treaty Act

India has officially signed the final act of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty, a move that underscores its dedication to promoting inclusive growth and equitable access to intellectual property protection, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Tuesday. The treaty aims to harmonize procedural frameworks for industrial design protection, thereby increasing the efficiency and accessibility of registration processes across various jurisdictions.

In a historical development after nearly two decades of negotiation, member states of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) formally adopted the Design Law Treaty during a diplomatic conference in Riyadh. The WIPO has noted that this draft text, currently known as the Design Law Treaty, promises to significantly ease the registration process for designers, particularly benefiting smaller-scale designers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to a separate statement from WIPO, Director General Daren Tang expressed eagerness about the treaty's potential impact. He emphasized that 'For 19 years, we have strived for this moment. Now, the finish line is near, and we must be ready to build bridges, find common ground, and creatively achieve necessary compromises.' Tang further highlighted that this initiative would empower designers, enhancing creativity and spurring innovation globally.

The Design Law Treaty addresses procedural aspects of securing design protection but does not delve into issues like the legal definition of design or the conditions for protection, which remain under the jurisdiction of contracting parties, as clarified by WIPO. By standardizing procedural requirements, the treaty aims to reduce administrative burdens and promote global creativity within the design sector.

The treaty's objective is to ensure that the advantages of streamlined design protection reach all stakeholders, emphasizing support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and independent designers. While similar treaties exist for other intellectual property categories like patents and trademarks, the Design Law Treaty endeavors to close the gap in design.

The treaty is set to overcome challenges faced by designers by simplifying protection procedures and cutting through bureaucratic red tape.

(With inputs from agencies.)