Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats Rattle Emerging Markets

Emerging market currencies fell against a stronger dollar after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced wide-ranging tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Mexico's peso and the Canadian dollar reached new lows, while South Africa's rand and Hungary's forint also weakened. Economists predict increased uncertainty amid Trump's tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:38 IST
Trump's Tariff Threats Rattle Emerging Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies saw a decline against the dollar as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose major tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. This decision has led to widespread concern over the potential impact on global trade and currency stability.

The Mexican peso slumped alongside the Canadian dollar, both dropping to their lowest levels in years. Meanwhile, China's yuan briefly hit its lowest offshore level since June, highlighting the global ripple effects of Trump's tariffs.

Economists are predicting a period of increased uncertainty as investors assess the implications of these tariffs on global markets and economies. Many believe the economic landscape will be volatile until more clarity emerges from the incoming U.S. administration's trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024